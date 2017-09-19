Durham v Sussex: Luke Wells hits century but visitors collapse at Chester-le Street

Luke Wells
Luke Wells scored a career-best 258 against Durham in the reverse fixture earlier this season
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one):
Sussex 346: Wells 122, Rushworth 4-64
Durham: 8-1: Jennings 6, Robinson 1-5
Durham trail by 338 runs
Sussex 3 pts, Durham 3 pts
Scorecard

Luke Wells scored his third century of 2017 in his first game as Sussex captain, before his side collapsed on day one against Durham.

The 26-year-old opener hit 122 helping Sussex to 328-5, but the visitors lost 5-18 in 35 balls to fall to 346 all out at Chester-le-Street.

Chris Rushworth took 4-64 for Durham while Keaton Jennings claimed 3-37.

But England batsman Jennings fell to the final ball of the day's play to leave Durham 8-1 in reply.

Wells is captaining Sussex for the first time in the absence of injured skipper Ben Brown and passed 1,000 County Championship runs in the season for the first time in his innings.

