George Rhodes: Worcestershire all-rounder signs new two-year contract

Rhodes made his debut in 2016 in a One-Day Cup match against Yorkshire

Worcestershire all-rounder George Rhodes has signed a new two-year contract with the County Championship Division Two leaders.

Rhodes, 23, had 12 months left of his existing deal but has now signed until the end of the 2019 season.

The son of director of cricket Steve Rhodes is the eighth player to commit his future to the team this summer.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract and hopefully we can be successful in the next couple of years," said Rhodes.