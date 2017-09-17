Robert Croft: Glamorgan coach targets adaptable overseas batsman

Glamorgan have struggled in County Championship Division Two this season

Glamorgan coach Robert Croft says he wants an overseas batsman who can perform in all three formats, as the county targets a replacement for Jacques Rudolph.

The South African opener is retiring at the end of the British season.

"We're planning for a style of cricketer that is capable of playing in all formats," said Croft.

"White-ball is our strongest suit, but we are deadly serious about improving our red-ball cricket."

Glamorgan reached the semi-finals of the T20 Blast and had a 50% record in the One-Day Cup, but have won only two and lost seven Championship matches in 2017.

The county also have to consider whether to recruit a replacement for Colin Ingram, who will play limited-overs games only for the next two seasons of his contract.

"That's not as pending as the overseas situation, which is the first name we'll look to nail down," said Croft.

"Then it'll be a discussion between Hugh (chief executive Morris) and me to look about what the possibilities are there.

"If the right person isn't there, or the right funds aren't there... we're serious about developing our home-grown players, so we have to be careful that whoever comes in is adding value."

Hogan happy to captain

Seam bowler Michael Hogan is keen to retain the Championship captaincy for 2018 after taking over mid-season from Rudolph.

His first two matches resulted in victories, but there have been five defeats since.

"If the opportunity's there I'd love to do it, but it's up the the bosses," said Hogan.

"I like doing it in the interim term at the moment. I've already got grey hairs, so that doesn't bother me!"

Batting headaches

Asked about the team's batting struggles, Croft pointed to the form of middle-order men Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter and Craig Meschede as a positive.

He also cited second-team performances by Aneurin Donald and Connor Brown as potential factors in selection for the last two games of 2017.

"It is important to have the spine of a team on that field, some experience for the younger players to depend upon, but if you're good enough, you're old enough," he told BBC Sport Wales.

Glamorgan's remaining Championship games are at home to Gloucestershire on Tuesday 19 September, and away to Kent the following Monday.