BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite seals Twenty20 win over hosts

Brathwaite seals Windies win over England

  • From the section Cricket

Captain Carlos Brathwaite dismisses Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Plunkett to seal West Indies' 21-run victory over England in the Twenty20 at Chester-le-Street.

