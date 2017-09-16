BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Jason Roy falls off first ball of England innings

Roy falls off first ball of England innings

  • From the section Cricket

Jason Roy falls off the first ball of the innings, with England chasing 177 to beat West Indies in the Twenty20 at Chester-le-Street.

FOLLOW ENGLAND v WEST INDIES LIVE: Clips, TMS and text

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Roy falls off first ball of England innings

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Slips, red card mix-ups & brilliance - Chelsea v Arsenal

Video

Canelo & GGG weigh in for 'fight of decade'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Suljovic pulls off another shock to make semis

  • From the section Darts
Video

Gayle run out 'not even making an effort'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gareth Barry: Premier League history-maker

Video

Highlights: Partick Thistle 2-2 Rangers

Video

Guardiola 'didn't expect' huge 6-0 scoreline

Video

Klopp perplexed by Liverpool draw

Video

Sampson inquiry has to be fair - Scott

Video

Archive: Brathwaite hits four sixes in a row to win World T20

Video

Palace didn't deserve fairytale ending - Hodgson

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fotolia

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon
Swimmers

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired