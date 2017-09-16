BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Chris Gayle run out after rapid 40 runs

England take 'massive' Gayle wicket with run out

  • From the section Cricket

Watch as West Indies' Chris Gayle is run out after registering a rapid 40 runs in the sole T20 match against England at Chester-Le-Street.

FOLLOW ENGLAND v WEST INDIES LIVE: Clips, TMS and text

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

England take 'massive' Gayle wicket with run out

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Canelo & GGG weigh in ahead of 'fight of the decade'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Gareth Barry: Premier League history-maker

Video

Archive: Brathwaite hits four sixes in a row to win World T20

Video

Guardiola 'didn't expect' huge 6-0 scoreline

Video

Klopp perplexed by Liverpool draw

Video

Sampson racism claims inquiry has to be fair - Scott

Video

Palace didn't deserve fairytale ending - Hodgson

Video

Highlights: Deeping 2-4 Kidderminster

Video

Anderson 'brutalised' by debutant Suljovic

  • From the section Darts
Video

'Who's the big brother now?' Rookie Watt upstages brother

Video

Palace star Souare's incredible battle after horror crash

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fotolia

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon
Swimmers

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired