Ben Stokes: Liam Plunkett backs England decision to rest Durham all-rounder

Liam Plunkett (left) celebrates with Ben Stokes after taking a wicket for England against South Africa earlier this year

Former Durham paceman Liam Plunkett has backed England's decision to rest Ben Stokes for Saturday's T20 international at Chester-le-Street.

The county are unhappy at the 26-year-old's omission from the side to face West Indies, having focused on the Durham all-rounder to market the game.

But Yorkshire's Plunkett, who is in the England squad for the match, feels the time may be right to rest Stokes.

"He'll be as disappointed as anyone else," Plunkett told BBC Newcastle.

"But it's just that timing. You've got a lot of cricket coming up and the last thing you want is to get burnt out.

"I'm sure he'd love to play T20 at his home ground, but it might be the best chance in that calendar to give him a week off and recharge the batteries."

Saturday's sold-out match is the first international to be staged at Chester-le-Street since Durham lost the right to host Tests, as part of their England & Wales Cricket Board punishment relating to financial issues.

The county's chief executive David Harker expressed his disappointment for Durham fans who had been hoping to see Stokes in action.

Speaking to BBC Newcastle, he said: "We're encouraged to get people in this part of the world interested in cricket and having Ben here playing for England would have been the icing on the cake.

"We can't pretend we're anything other than very disappointed for the young people who won't see their hero at Chester-le-Street."