Tom Alsop: Hampshire batsman keen to keep working on his wicketkeeping

Tom Alsop has kept wicket for Hampshire in their past two County Championship matches

Hampshire batsman Tom Alsop is keen to take up wicketkeeping again after taking the gloves in their past two County Championship matches.

The 20-year-old has deputised for injured first-choice Lewis McManus and ahead of Calvin Dickinson against Surrey and Middlesex.

Alsop gave up the gloves in 2015 to concentrate on his batting.

"During the winter I'll look to make some headway on both disciplines," he told BBC Radio Solent.

Alsop took a stunning one-handed catch off Fidel Edwards to dismiss Middlesex batsman Stevie Eskinazi at Uxbridge on Wednesday.

"There's still lots of work for me to do with my keeping after taking a bit of time to get back into the feel of it," he said.

"I've not had a lot of red-ball cricket this season, so I jumped at the chance to take the gloves when the coaches approached me to do it.

"I think it would be a smart move for me to keep it up in terms of a career prospect. It would help balance out sides if injuries occur and it would also give me another string to my bow."