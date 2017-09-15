Middlesex v Hampshire: Hosts' bowling effort in draw relegates Warwickshire

Middlesex and England pace bowler Steven Finn took 3-41 in Hampshire's first innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Uxbridge (day four): Middlesex 204: Edwards 5-79 & 14-1 Hampshire 146: Finn 3-41, Helm 3-43 Middlesex (9 pts) drew with Hampshire (8 pts) Scorecard

Middlesex bowled out Hampshire for 146 on day four of a draw at Uxbridge - a result which confirmed Warwickshire's relegation from Division One.

Only 59 overs were possible on the first three days at Uxbridge, ruining any chance of a win for either side.

Middlesex posted 204 in their first innings, with Fidel Edwards taking 5-79 for the visitors, who were then dismissed in 36.1 overs.

Rain brought an early finish with Middlesex 14-1 in their second innings.

Warwickshire were beaten inside three days by newly-crowned champions Essex and, with Somerset beating Lancashire on Friday, Middlesex's tally of bonus points in their drawn game sent the Bears down with two matches remaining.

Middlesex, the 2016 champions, will drop into the relegation zone when Yorkshire's game at Surrey ends in an inevitable draw.

James Franklin's side are level on points with sixth-placed Somerset, who are above them in the table having won one more game this season.

Hampshire's eight points have taken them 18 behind second-placed Lancashire.