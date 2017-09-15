Gloucestershire v Kent: Half-centuries from Roderick and Bancroft save hosts

Gareth Roderick hit 12 fours in his unbeaten 110-ball 78 for Gloucesershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground, Bristol Gloucestershire 385 & 294-9 dec: Roderick 78*, Bancroft 72; Stevens 5-77 Kent 386: Northeast 66, Stevens 65*,; Shaw 5-118 Glos (11 pts) drew with Kent (12 pts) Scorecard

Half-centuries from Gareth Roderick and Cameron Bancroft helped Gloucestershire out of danger and to a draw with Kent.

Resuming on 67-0, the home side slipped to 91-3 with Darren Stevens (5-77) getting rid of Chris Dent (41) and Phil Mustard in the space of four balls.

With the lead only 90, Australian Bancroft (72) led the recovery while Roderick's unbeaten 78 made the game safe as the hosts declared on 294-9.

The draw all but ends Kent's slim hopes of promotion to Division One.

Kent are 43 points behind second-placed Nottinghamshire with only two games remaining, while Gloucestershire are a further 31 points behind in sixth.