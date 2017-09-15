Sussex v Derbyshire: Hardus Viljoen takes 15 wickets in dramatic win at Hove

Hardus Viljoen (left) finished with match figures of 15-170

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four): Derbyshire 338 & 322-8 dec: Podmore 66*; Whittingham 5-80 Sussex 271 & 344: Van Zyl 85, Wright 80, Wells 77; Viljoen 8-90 Derbyshire (22 pts) beat Sussex (5 pts) by 45 runs Scorecard

Hardus Viljoen took 15 wickets in the match as Derbyshire secured a dramatic victory over Sussex at Hove, all-but ending the hosts' promotion hopes.

He took 8-90 in the second innings as the visitors bowled out Sussex for 344 to win by 45 runs.

Sussex had looked favourites when Luke Wright (80) and Stiaan van Zyl (85) put on a century stand to reach 267-3.

But in the evening session Sussex lost seven wickets, inspired Viljoen dismissing Wright and Van Zyl.

The South African pace bowler was on course to become the first player to take all 10 wickets in an innings in county cricket for 10 years before Harry Podmore took the final two wickets of George Garton and David Wiese.

It is the first time a Derbyshire player has taken 15 wickets in a match since Cliff Gladwin in 1952.

The defeat means Sussex have 161 points, 46 points behind second-placed Nottinghamshire with 48 available, making promotion to Division One highly unlikely.

The win for Derbyshire, their second of the season, sees them climb above Durham into eighth position.