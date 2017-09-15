Glamorgan v Northamptonshire: Promotion-chasing visitors cruise to win

Northamptonshire kept their County Championship promotion hopes alive with victory in Cardiff

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The SSE Swalec (day four): Glamorgan 207 & 320 Cooke 69; Gleeson 3-71, Kleinveldt 3-77 Northamptonshire 310 & 221-3: Kerrigan 62, Newton 53 Northants win by 7 wickets Glamorgan 4 pts, Northants 22 pts Scorecard

Northamptonshire cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Glamorgan in Cardiff to keep up their Division Two promotion challenge, as they reached 221-3.

Night-watchman Simon Kerrigan (62) and opener Rob Newton (53) made sure there were no alarms for the visitors.

It was the seventh Championship win of 2017 for Northants, who stay third with rivals Worcestershire also winning.

Glamorgan suffered their seventh loss of the season's four-day campaign.

Glamorgan could not exert any early pressure as Newton and Kerrigan took their stand to 90, with Newton getting his second fifty of the match, and Kerrigan equalling his first-class best.

Craig Meschede and Michael Hogan claimed a wicket apiece, but Alex Wakeley (39 not out) and and the aggressive Richard Levi (also 39 not out) saw Northants home, despite a rain break when they were nine runs short.

Northants host fellow promotion contenders Nottinghamshire in the penultimate round of matches, while Glamorgan face Gloucestershire.