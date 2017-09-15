Surrey v Yorkshire: Tykes facing relegation battle after draw

Alex Lees' 102 was his first County Championship hundred of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day four): Surrey 592: Sangakkara 131, Stoneman 131, Foakes 110; Brooks 5-113 Yorkshire 394 & 281-2 (f/o): Marsh 125*, Lees 102 Surrey (12 pts) drew with Yorkshire (10 pts) Scorecard

Yorkshire remain in relegation trouble in Division One despite escaping with a draw against Surrey at The Oval.

Shaun Marsh (125 not out) and Alex Lees (102) both hit centuries as Yorkshire reached 281-2 following on, a lead of 83, when bad light brought stumps.

The pair's second-wicket stand of 215 was a county record against Surrey.

Yorkshire are now one point above 2016 county champions Middlesex, who slipped into the relegation zone after drawing with Hampshire.

The results at Middlesex and Somerset also confirmed Warwickshire's relegation.

Surrey are still not out of trouble themselves - they are just 13 points ahead of Middlesex despite being third in the table.

Resuming day four on 59-1, Australia batsman Marsh and Lees batted throughout most of the first two sessions to ease past the 198 needed to avoid an innings defeat.

Play was eventually abandoned at 16:10 BST, shortly after the players had been taken off.

But Yorkshire, county champions in 2014 and 2015, now have just two games left to preserve their Division One status. They host Warwickshire in the penultimate round of fixtures, before travelling to newly-crowned champions Essex on 25 September.