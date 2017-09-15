Max Waller: Somerset spinner signs new one-year contract extension

Max Waller
Max Waller has taken 95 wickets in 95 matches in Twenty20 cricket

Somerset spinner Max Waller has signed a new one-year contract with the county until the end of the 2018 season.

The 29-year-old made his Somerset debut in 2009 and is a regular member of the side in white-ball cricket.

"Max is a popular figure at the club and his performances in 2017 have once again been excellent," chief executive Lee Cooper told the club website.

Waller added: "Having been here since the age of 11, Somerset will always have a special place in my heart."

