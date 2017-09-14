BBC Sport - Highlights: Essex beat Warwickshire to edge closer to County Championship title
Highlights: Essex beat Bears to edge closer to title
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights as Essex beat Warwickshire by an innings and 56 runs to leave them on the brink of their first County Championship title since 1992.
Second-placed Lancashire continue to prolong the outcome, as they chase down Somerset's lead in Taunton.
Available to UK users only.
