Brendan Taylor: Nottinghamshire batsman returning to Zimbabwe for 'family reasons'

Brendan Taylor played 23 Tests, 167 one-day internationals and 26 T20 internationals for Zimbabwe, scoring more than 7,000 runs across all formats

Former Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor has been released from his contract with Nottinghamshire with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old has been allowed to leave Trent Bridge to return home to Zimbabwe "for family reasons".

Taylor played a key part in Notts' T20 Blast and One-Day Cup trophy wins this season.

"Winning two trophies, including one at Lord's, has been a real highlight in my career," Taylor said.

Taylor, who hit hundreds in his first two matches when he joined Nottinghamshire in 2015, scored 65 in a game-winning partnership of 132 with Samit Patel to help Notts win their first T20 Blast title against Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston.

He scored 376 runs in the One-Day Cup, including an unbeaten 154 in the quarter-final win over Somerset, as Notts went on to beat Surrey in the final at Lord's.

Taylor described the wins as "moments I will never forget".

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Trent Bridge, where I have made some fantastic friends among the dressing room and club staff during the three seasons I have been here," added Taylor, whose contract was due to run out at the end of the season.

"But being away from my wife and children has proven to be very difficult for me and I have reached a point in my life where I must consider their needs."