Darren Stevens: Kent's veteran all-rounder close to agreeing new contract

Darren Stevens is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Division Two this season

Kent's 41-year-old all-rounder Darren Stevens says he is close to agreeing a new one-year contract with the county.

Stevens joined Kent from Leicestershire in 2005 and has enjoyed a prolific 2017, taking 52 wickets and scoring 608 runs at an average of 40 in County Championship Division Two this season.

"I got offered a new contract last week and we're just talking at the moment," he told BBC Radio Kent.

"Fingers crossed it will get signed, given back and I'll do another year."

Stevens took career-best figures of 8-75 against his former county Leicestershire in August and has taken 408 first-class wickets, a total which includes 18 five-wicket hauls since turning 35.

Kent have drawn their past four County Championship matches and are fifth in Division Two, 40 points behind second-placed Worcestershire.