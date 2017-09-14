Gloucestershire v Kent: Rain-hit match heading towards draw

Darren Stevens had a strike-rate of 112.07 in his unbeaten 65

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground, Bristol (day three): Gloucestershire 385 & 67-0: Dent 41* Kent 386: Northeast 66, Stevens 65*, Denly 57; Shaw 5-118 Gloucestershire lead by 66 runs Glos 6 pts, Kent 6 pts Scorecard

Kent earned a first-innings lead of one run as their Division Two match against Gloucestershire drifts towards a draw.

Resuming day three on 60-2, the visitors were bowled out for 386 at The Brightside Ground in Bristol with seamer Josh Shaw taking 5-118.

Captain Sam Northeast (66) and Joe Denly (57) both passed 1,000 County Championship runs for the season and Darren Stevens struck 65 not out.

Gloucestershire closed on 67-0 in their second innings, a lead of 66.

Chris Dent is on 41 not out, with only a major batting collapse by either side or a contrived declaration by Gloucestershire preventing the game ending in a draw.