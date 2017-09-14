Middlesex v Hampshire: Hosts' hopes of avoiding relegation dented by wet outfield
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Uxbridge (day three):
|Middlesex 162-7: Holden 35; Edwards 3-63, Abbott 2-19
|Hampshire: Yet to bat
|Middlesex 0 pts, Hants 2 pts
|Scorecard
Middlesex's hopes of avoiding the drop took a blow as just 28.5 overs were bowled on day three against Hampshire.
Just 30.1 overs were possible on the first two days and a wet outfield delayed play until a 16:15 BST start.
The hosts lost Adam Voges (27) and Max Holden (35) before Kyle Abbott (2-19) dismissed James Franklin and James Harris for ducks to leave them 162-7.
Middlesex, sixth in Division One on 114 points, are in danger of being overtaken by a resurgent Somerset.
Somerset, 13 points behind in seventh, are in a good position to wrap up a final-day win over Lancashire, meaning the defending champions could drop into relegation danger after this round of matches.
With further rain forecast for Friday, a draw is very likely at Uxbridge, meaning Middlesex may need a strong performance against Lancashire in their next game before a potential relegation showdown with Somerset at Taunton in the final round of fixtures.