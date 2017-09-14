Warwickshire v Essex: Leaders beat Bears by an innings to edge closer to title

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three):
Warwicks 201: Harmer 4-47, Porter 4-62 & 112: Harmer 4-25, Porter 3-37, Cook 3-42
Essex 369-9 dec: Chopra 98, Lawrence 78, Foster 68
Essex (23 pts) beat Warwickshire (3 pts) by an innings and 56 runs
Essex homed in on their first County Championship title triumph in 25 years as they finished off relegation-bound Warwickshire to win by an innings and 56 runs inside three days at Edgbaston.

