Warwickshire v Essex: Leaders beat Bears by an innings to edge closer to title
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three):
|Warwicks 201: Harmer 4-47, Porter 4-62 & 112: Harmer 4-25, Porter 3-37, Cook 3-42
|Essex 369-9 dec: Chopra 98, Lawrence 78, Foster 68
|Essex (23 pts) beat Warwickshire (3 pts) by an innings and 56 runs
|Scorecard
Essex homed in on their first County Championship title triumph in 25 years as they finished off relegation-bound Warwickshire to win by an innings and 56 runs inside three days at Edgbaston.
More to follow.