BBC Sport - County Championship: Essex take two early wickets to close on title
Essex close in on title with two early wickets
- From the section Cricket
Jamie Porter takes two early wickets for Essex as they look to seal their first County Championship title in 25 years, with victory over Warwickshire.
FOLLOW LIVE: County Championship - Essex look to wrap up title
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired