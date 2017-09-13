Alastair Cook: England opener cleared to end season with Essex

Alastair Cook hit three Championship centuries for Essex earlier in the summer

Former England Test captain Alastair Cook has been cleared to play for Essex in their final two County Championship games of the summer.

It is looking increasingly likely, however, that they will already have clinched the title by then.

Cook, 32, scored 667 runs for Essex in seven appearances earlier in the season

He can play against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl next week and the home game against Yorkshire the following week which brings the season to a close.

"Obviously it is always a massive bonus to get a player of Alastair's calibre back into the squad," said head coach Chris Silverwood.

"He made a massive difference earlier in the season and helped set us on the path we have been on."

If Essex defeat Warwickshire in their current game, they will become champions for the first time since 1992 if second-placed Lancashire fail to beat Somerset.