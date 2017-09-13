BBC Sport - Stuart Broad and Heather Knight play cricket with kids in Downing Street
Mind the windows! Cricket in Downing Street
- From the section Cricket
England players Stuart Broad and Heather Knight are invited to Downing Street to demonstrate cricket can be played anywhere, including in the street where the prime minister lives.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired