Gloucestershire v Kent: Cameron Bancroft's 206 not out puts hosts in charge

Cameron Bancroft faced 393 balls for his 206 not out - but fell five runs short of equalling his best in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground, Bristol (day two): Gloucestershire 385: Bancroft 206*, Dent 59; Stevens 3-50, Milne 3-91 Kent 60-2: Bell-Drummond 32*; Shaw 2-21 Kent trail by 325 runs Glos 4 pts, Kent 2 pts Scorecard

Cameron Bancroft carried his bat for 206 not out as Gloucestershire posted 385 on day two against Kent at Bristol.

Resuming on 124, and with his team 242-5, Bancroft struck 23 fours and one six as he remained unbeaten for more than eight and a half hours and 131.5 overs.

Chris Dent's 59 was the next best score, and only a 111-run 10th-wicket stand between Bancroft and Matt Taylor lifted the hosts to a decent total.

Kent reached stumps on 60-2 after Josh Shaw struck twice for Gloucestershire.