Glamorgan v Northamptonshire: Richard Levi century gives visitors edge in Cardiff

Northamptonshire batsman Richard Levi scored his 101 off just 97 balls

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The SSE Swalec (day two): Glamorgan 207 & 63-1: Salter 59; Gleeson 5-60 Northamptonshire 310: Levi 101, Newton 67; Hogan 4-58, De Lange 3-85 Glamorgan trail by 40 runs with 9 wickets remaining Glamorgan 4 pts, Northants 6 pts Scorecard

Glamorgan trail Northamptonshire by just 40 runs after ending day two of their County Championship Division Two match on 63-1 in their second innings.

The visitors' first innings 310 gave them a lead of 103 and owed much to a hard-hitting hundred from Richard Levi, whose 101 took just 97 balls.

He shared a stand of 104 for the third wicket with Rob Newton (67) against some inaccurate bowling.

But captain Michael Hogan (4-58) led the Glamorgan fight-back.

Levi found some support from Rob Keogh (45) as Northants reached 241-3 before the innings fell away against Hogan and Marchant de Lange (3-85).

The last-wicket pair of Richard Gleeson and Mohammad Azharullah scrambled a third batting point.

Gleeson then bowled Nick Selman with a fine delivery for 13, but Jacques Rudolph and Jack Murphy took the home side through to the close with few further alarms.

Visitors' captain Alex Wakely did not field because of a finger injury suffered on the first day.