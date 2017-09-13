Middlesex v Hampshire: Rain arrives after only 30.1 overs at Uxbridge

Just 30.1 overs have been bowled in the opening two days at Uxbridge

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Uxbridge (day two): Middlesex 76-3: Robson 28; Edwards 2-35 Hampshire: Hants 1 pt Scorecard

Middlesex reached 76-3 before rain wiped out the second day of their match against Hampshire at Uxbridge.

After the whole of the opening day was lost to the weather, the players were twice forced off on Wednesday before play was abandoned at 14:35 BST because of a wet outfield.

Fidel Edwards (2-35) and Ian Holland (1-9) took the three wickets to fall, with Sam Robson's 28 the top score.

Sixth-placed Middlesex could drop into the bottom two if they fail to win.

Somerset, in seventh, are in a strong position in their game against Lancashire at Taunton - with two rounds of fixtures still to play.