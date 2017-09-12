Jan Brittin: England's leading female Test run scorer dies aged 58

Jan Brittin scored 1,935 Test runs and 2,121 one-day international runs for England

Jan Brittin, England's leading female Test run scorer, has died from cancer aged 58.

Brittin scored 1,935 runs in 27 Test matches, making five centuries in a 19-year international career.

She was part of England's World Cup-winning squad in 1993 and was the tournament's leading run scorer, with 410 in eight innings.

"She was a legend and a class apart," said Clare Connor, director of England women's cricket.

Brittin spent her entire domestic career at Surrey, and is still the club's leading female run scorer.

"I was in awe of her when I first arrived into the England set-up," added Connor, who played for England and Sussex. "More than anyone else, the coaches included, I craved her respect and for her to think I could play.

"For girls of my generation, she was our first real female role model. JB was born to play Test cricket and it's unlikely that her record in this format will ever be beaten."

The Surrey flag will be flown at half mast during the ongoing County Championship match between Surrey and Yorkshire.