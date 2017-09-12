BBC Sport - Can Ireland stun West Indies again?
Can Ireland stun West Indies again?
- From the section Cricket
Ireland are aiming for another famous win against West Indies in Wednesday's one-day game at Stormont.
A 1969 win at Sion Mills was followed by a 2004 success at the Belfast venue also in the World Cup two years ago.
West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick and Irish captain William Porterfield gave their thoughts on the game.
