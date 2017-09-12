Ireland captain Porterfield eyes win over West Indies in Belfast

William Porterfield attempts to run out Darren Sammy as Ireland beat the West Indies at the 2015 World Cup

Turkish Airlines One-Day International: Ireland v West Indies Venue: Stormont, Belfast Date: Wednesday, 13 September Start: 10:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website. Highlights at 22:40 on BBC1 NI

William Porterfield is aiming for a repeat of Ireland's 2004 success against West Indies at Stormont when the sides meet in an ODI on Wednesday.

The skipper would be delighted with another six-wicket success while the Irish have also beaten the West Indies in the World Cup and in a Twenty20.

"We've played good cricket against the West Indies, now we have to do that on a consistent basis," said Porterfield

"We've beaten them before at Stormont and want to do that again.

It will be Ireland's first game against another Full Member side since they gained Test status in June.

"It was nice to get over the line to become a Full Member but that's just the beginning of the journey," added the opener.

"We want to start off with a bang in terms of being a Full Member side against another."

Test series

West Indies arrive in Belfast after a 2-1 defeat by England the the three-Test series.

Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels are among the big names in their ODI side while injuries rule out Ireland bowlers Barry McCarthy and Craig Young.

It will be a last home game in charge for Ireland coach John Bracewell, who will be replaced by Graham Ford in December.

"We want to send John out on a high in his final game in Ireland," said Porterfield.

"There's no better opportunity that to do it against the West Indies on Wednesday - we want to do it as much for him as ourselves."