BBC Sport - Chris Gayle v Tom Curran: How do you take the wicket of 'greatest T20 batsman ever'?

How do you take the wicket of the 'greatest T20 batsman ever'?

  • From the section Cricket

England and Surrey bowler Tom Curran tells Joe Wilson how he took the wicket of Chris Gayle, whom he describes as "the greatest T20 batsman ever", as England prepare to face West Indies in a T20 and ODI series.

WATCH MORE: Pint-sized TMS: England win series as Blofeld says goodbye

Top videos

Video

How do you take the wicket of the 'greatest T20 batsman ever'?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero

Video

Murphy rates Newcastle squad's tweets

Video

Diggs stars for Vikings in win over Saints

Video

'Sublime' try for Trinity's Tupou against St Helens

Video

London Stadium is proper home - Bilic

Video

Who's most like Neymar? NFL & soccer stars compared

Video

Watch: De Boer's final interview as Palace boss

Video

Terriers didn't deserve points - Wagner

Video

Steelers win game with one second on the clock

Video

Monster hand-off features in NFL plays of the week

Video

Football's shortest managerial reigns

Video

'It's done' - Joshua on Klitschko victory

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby outside

Rugbytots - Oxted
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired