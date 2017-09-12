BBC Sport - Chris Gayle v Tom Curran: How do you take the wicket of 'greatest T20 batsman ever'?
How do you take the wicket of the 'greatest T20 batsman ever'?
- From the section Cricket
England and Surrey bowler Tom Curran tells Joe Wilson how he took the wicket of Chris Gayle, whom he describes as "the greatest T20 batsman ever", as England prepare to face West Indies in a T20 and ODI series.
