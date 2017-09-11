Scotland to host Pakistan in two T20 internationals in June 2018

Scotland lost an ODI to Pakistan in Edinburgh four years ago

Scotland's cricketers will host Pakistan in two Twenty20 internationals at the Grange in Edinburgh next June.

They will take place on 12 and 13 June, after the Scots have entertained England in a one-day international at the same venue on 10 June.

It will be the first time Scotland have hosted an International Cricket Council full member in a T20 international.

Pakistan last faced Scotland in a T20 match at the World T20 in South Africa in 2007, winning en route to the final.

On Pakistan's last visit to Scotland in 2013, the tourists won by 96 runs in an ODI.

"To have the opportunity to take on a hugely talented Pakistan team at home in two T20Is is wonderful news for both the players and our supporters," Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer told the Cricket Scotland website.

"With these matches taking place in the same week that we host England in an ODI in Edinburgh, it gives us a great chance to show how far we have come as a group in both of these formats of the game.

"It also means that having defeated Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka this year we have another great chance to take some more full member scalps.

"As a squad we want to test ourselves against the world's best and in Pakistan and England we have two of the current top sides in the world coming to Scotland next summer.

"Along with the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in 2018, the year is really starting to look like an exciting one for everyone involved in Scottish cricket."