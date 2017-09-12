Worcestershire v Leicestershire: Neil Dexter century helps visitors make positive start

Leicestershire centurion Neil Dexter passed 50 for the first time in the Championship this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, New Road (day one): Leicestershire 325-7: Dexter 102*, Cosgrove 74; Leach 3-65 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Worcs 2 pts, Leics 3 pts Scorecard

An unbeaten 102 from Neil Dexter helped Leicestershire to 325-7 on day one against promotion-chasing Worcestershire at New Road.

The visitors had been reduced to 25-3 before captain Mark Cosgrove (74) passed 1,000 Championship runs in 2017.

Dexter was 94 not out when there was a brief delay for bad light and he reached his first century of the season with the 18th four of his innings.

Joe Leach, Division Two's leading wicket-taker in 2017, took 3-65.

The home side's captain now has 61 Championship wickets this season, but India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was unable to make a breakthrough on day one, his 29 overs costing 99 runs.

This is Worcestershire's game in hand over leaders Nottinghamshire, who they beat at Trent Bridge in their previous match, and they will go top of Division Two with a win.