Gloucestershire v Kent: Cameron Bancroft's century gives hosts a solid start

Cameron Bancroft had hit just three fifties and was averaging 25 in the County Championship in 2017 coming into this game

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground, Bristol (day one): Gloucestershire 242-5: Bancroft 124*, Dent 59 Kent: Yet to bat Glos 1 pt, Kent 1 pt Scorecard

Opener Cameron Bancroft struck his first century of the season to give Gloucestershire a solid start on day one against Kent at Bristol.

The Australian batted all day for 124 not out to leave the hosts 242-5 at the close.

He shared an opening stand of 141 with Chris Dent (59) before Joe Denly (2-64) struck for Kent, who chose to field.

Kent fought back with three wickets in the final session before bad light brought an early finish at 17:00 BST.

Bancroft reached his 10th first-class hundred from 197 deliveries before going into his shell after tea to ensure he remained unbeaten at the close, which came with 9.3 of the scheduled overs still be bowled.

Fifth-placed Kent have drawn their last four Division Two matches and are without a win since 26 May, while Gloucestershire are one place and 30 points below in sixth.