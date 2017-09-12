Surrey v Yorkshire: Mark Stoneman hits 131 as Surrey dominate

Mark Stoneman made his fourth County Championship century of the season for Surrey

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day one): Surrey 398-3: Stoneman 131, Sangakkara 85*, Burns 75 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Surrey 4 pts, Yorkshire 1 pt Scorecard

England opener Mark Stoneman's fine century put Surrey in charge on the opening day of their County Championship match against Yorkshire.

The 30-year-old, who made his debut in the Test series win over West Indies this summer, hit a chanceless 131 as the hosts piled up 398-3 at The Oval.

Rory Burns also struck 75 in a first-wicket stand of 178 with Stoneman.

Kumar Sangakkara was unbeaten on 85 at stumps in his first game for the county since June, with Ben Foakes on 64.

Former Sri Lanka batsman Sangakkara has returned for the final three matches of Surrey's season after spending two months with the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League.

Stoneman's innings is likely to boost his chances of opening alongside Alastair Cook in England's first Test against Australia at Brisbane on 23 November.

The former Durham batsman scored 120 runs in five innings at an average of 30 against West Indies, but was in superb touch back on his home ground.

He struck 22 boundaries in his 171-ball knock and had looked completely untroubled before he fell just before tea, edging Tim Bresnan to first slip.

Sangakkara, the leading scorer in the County Championship with 1,171 runs, continued Surrey's dominance in the final session as he passed fifty for the ninth time in 12 innings this season.

The 39-year-old, who is retiring at the end of the campaign, is now averaging 117 in four-day cricket in 2017.