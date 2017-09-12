Middlesex v Hampshire: No play on day one because of wet outfield

Uxbridge
Play was called off for the day at Uxbridge, despite sunny conditions on Tuesday morning
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Uxbridge (day one):
No play on day one
Scorecard

No play was possible on day one of the County Championship Division One match between Middlesex and Hampshire because of wet conditions at Uxbridge.

Overnight rain left the outfield unfit and play was abandoned at 11:20 BST.

Sixth-placed Middlesex began the latest round of Championship fixtures 13 points ahead of Somerset, who occupy the second relegation spot.

Hampshire, who are third, are 13 points better off than their opponents but 59 behind Division One leaders Essex.

