New Zealand in India 2017

New Zealand's BJ Watling and India's Virat Kohli

October

17 Warm-up game (opponents TBC), Mumbai (CCI) (04:30 BST)

19 Warm-up game (opponents TBC), Mumbai (CCI) (04:30 BST)

22 1st ODI, Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) (d/n) (09:00 BST)

25 2nd ODI, Pune (d/n) (09:00 BST)

29 3rd ODI, Kanpur (d/n) (08:00 GMT)

November

1 1st Twenty20 international, Delhi (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

4 2nd Twenty20 international, Rajkot (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

7 3rd Twenty20 international, Thiruvananthapuram (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

