Pakistan v Sri Lanka (in UAE and Lahore) 2017
September
28-2 Oct 1st Test, Abu Dhabi (07:00 BST)
October
6-10 2nd Test, Dubai (d/n) (11:00 BST)
13 1st ODI, Dubai (d/n) (11:00 BST)
16 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi (d/n) (11:00 BST)
18 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi (d/n) (11:00 BST)
20 4th ODI, Sharjah (d/n) (11:00 BST)
23 5th ODI, Sharjah (d/n) (11:00 BST)
26 1st Twenty20 international, Abu Dhabi (d/n) (16:00 BST)
27 2nd Twenty20 international, Abu Dhabi (d/n) (16:00 BST)
29 3rd Twenty20 international, Lahore* (d/n) (14:00 GMT)
*subject to security
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made