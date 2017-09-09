Weekend club cricket results in Northern Ireland

WEEKEND CRICKET RESULTS

Saturday

NCU Premier League

Lisburn v Waringstown - postponed to be rearranged

Muckamore v Instonians - cancelled no points

Long's SuperValu Premier League

Donemana won the double for the second successive season with a nine wicket win at Fox Lodge. With the heavy overnight rain the games started in the late afternoon.

Brigade v Coleraine - 20 overs

Coleraine 150

Brigade 126-2 J Thompson 64 no, N McDonnell 32 no

Bad light stopped play

Brigade win by 30 runs (D/Lewis)

Fox Lodge v Donemana - 10 overs

Fox Lodge 46-7

Donemana 47-1

Donemana won by nine wickets

National Cup final

Malahide v Terenure - 40 overs

Malahide 213-7 S Davey 108 no

Terenure 196

Malahide won by 17 runs

