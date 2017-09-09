BBC Sport - Pint-sized TMS: England win Windies series as Henry Blofeld says goodbye
Pint-sized TMS: England win series as Blofeld says goodbye
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights as England win the third Test and seal the series against the West Indies as James Anderson takes a career-best 7-42 at Lord's.
READ MORE: James Anderson's 7-42 seals series win at Lord's
WATCH MORE: 'Thank you all for listening!' - Blofeld bows out from TMS
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired