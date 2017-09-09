BBC Sport - Henry Blofeld bows out from the TMS commentary box for the final time

'Thank you all for listening!' - Blofeld bows out from TMS

Henry Blofeld bows out from the Test Match Special commentary box as he signs off for the last time before his retirement.

WATCH MORE:Farewell Blowers! Legendary commentator's favourite TMS moments

