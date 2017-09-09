England coach Trevor Bayliss does not expect new faces in Ashes squad

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized TMS: England win series as Blofeld says goodbye

England are likely to fill their Ashes squad with players that have been used in the past 18 months, according to coach Trevor Bayliss.

Joe Root's side still have concerns over their batting despite Test series wins against South Africa and West Indies this summer.

Their defence of the Ashes in Australia begins in November.

"I can't see us going outside of the people that have played in the last 12 to 18 months," said Bayliss.

"There are two or three positions that will probably take more time than the others to decide on, but I'm sure it will come from that group."

England's uncertainty lies with numbers two, three and five in the order.

Opener Mark Stoneman, the 12th man to partner Alastair Cook at the top of the order in the past five years, followed a maiden half-century in the second Test against West Indies with an unbeaten 40 in the series-clinching victory at Lord's on Saturday.

Number three Tom Westley and number five Dawid Malan made their debuts against South Africa this summer.

Malan made two half-centuries against the Windies, while Westley ended a run of five single-figure scores with 44 not out as England sealed a nine-wicket win inside three days at Lord's.

"The young guys that have come in this summer have done it in tough conditions for batting," Bayliss told BBC Test Match Special.

"South Africa was a top-line bowling attack on difficult wickets and I thought West Indies bowled extremely well also."

'Stoneman & Malan will go to Australia'

Batsmen Haseeb Hameed, Keaton Jennings, Gary Ballance and Alex Hales have played for England since the start of 2016.

England are expected to name their Ashes squad following the final round of County Championship matches, which finish on 28 September.

"The batting still needs a look at," said former England captain Michael Vaughan.

"Being there at the end of the win in the third Test will do Westley and Stoneman's confidence the world of good.

"Stoneman will go to Australia. He's shown there's something there. Whether that 40-odd is enough for Westley, we'll see. I think Malan has done enough. England would possibly look back to Gary Ballance."

England's chance to 'do something special'

England are third in the International Cricket Council Test rankings, with Australia fifth after their 1-1 draw in Bangladesh.

England have won only one series in Australia since 1986-87 and two of their past three trips have ended in 5-0 whitewashes.

"It's a great opportunity for this group of players to do something special down there," said England captain Root, who ends his first summer as captain with five victories from seven Tests.

"I've loved it. There have been some blips, but when you come back from that as well as we have it makes your team stronger and that's what you need ahead of this winter."

'England have the edge'

England's only victory in Australia in the past 30 years came in 2010-11, when Andrew Strauss' side won three Tests by an innings in a 3-1 series win.

"The current teams are very evenly matched, but I think England have the edge," said former spinner Graeme Swann, who was part of the 2010-11 team.

"When we won in 2010-11 we had players in supreme nick. It's not that difficult a place to play if you believe in yourself.

"One area Australia where will have an advantage over England is spin bowling, Nathan Lyon over Moeen Ali. Moeen doesn't believe in himself, whereas Lyon does.

"I'd love to be a psychologist and sit down with Moeen over the next few weeks and convince him how good he can be."