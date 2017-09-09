England v West Indies: James Anderson haul seals series win

Media playback is not supported on this device

Anderson completes five-wicket haul
Third Investec Test, Lord's, day three
West Indies 123 & 177: S Hope 62, Anderson 7-42
England 194 & 107-1: Westley 44*, Stoneman 40*
England won by nine wickets
Scorecard

James Anderson took a career-best 7-42 to lead England to a series-clinching nine-wicket victory over West Indies in the third and deciding Test at Lord's.

Anderson, who took his 500th Test wicket on Friday, claimed five more on day three as West Indies were bowled out for 177, despite 62 from Shai Hope.

Set 107, England were taken to their target by an unbroken stand of 71 between Mark Stoneman and Tom Westley.

The 2-1 series win is England's second in Joe Root's first summer as captain.

Not only does it extend an unbeaten home record against West Indies that dates back to 1988, but also sends England off on their defence of the Ashes on the back of two Test series wins, having beaten South Africa 3-1.

England play one Twenty20 and five one-day internationals against the Windies to conclude the home summer before travelling to Australia in October.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Learn to play rugby with your team mates

Rugbytots Wirral, Chester and Liverpool

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired