England v West Indies: James Anderson haul seals series win

Third Investec Test, Lord's, day three West Indies 123 & 177: S Hope 62, Anderson 7-42 England 194 & 107-1: Westley 44*, Stoneman 40* England won by nine wickets Scorecard

James Anderson took a career-best 7-42 to lead England to a series-clinching nine-wicket victory over West Indies in the third and deciding Test at Lord's.

Anderson, who took his 500th Test wicket on Friday, claimed five more on day three as West Indies were bowled out for 177, despite 62 from Shai Hope.

Set 107, England were taken to their target by an unbroken stand of 71 between Mark Stoneman and Tom Westley.

The 2-1 series win is England's second in Joe Root's first summer as captain.

Not only does it extend an unbeaten home record against West Indies that dates back to 1988, but also sends England off on their defence of the Ashes on the back of two Test series wins, having beaten South Africa 3-1.

England play one Twenty20 and five one-day internationals against the Windies to conclude the home summer before travelling to Australia in October.

More to follow.