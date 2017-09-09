BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Shai Hope out for 62 as hosts take control
Hope out for 62 as England take control
- From the section Cricket
England's James Anderson takes his fifth wicket of the innings as West Indies' Shai Hope is caught behind on 62 on the third day of the deciding Test at Lord's.
Follow in-play highlights, TMS & live text coverage here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired