BBC Sport - England v West Indies: James Anderson strikes early to claim Roston Chase wicket
Anderson strikes early to claim Chase wicket
- From the section Cricket
West Indies' Roston Chase is caught by England's Jonny Bairstow off James Anderson in the first over on day three of the third Test match at Lord's.
Follow in-play highlights, TMS & live text coverage here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired