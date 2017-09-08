BBC Sport - Pint-Sized TMS: England-Windies honours even after intriguing second day in deciding third Test
Pint-Sized TMS: Honours even after intriguing second day
- From the section Cricket
England's deciding Test match against West Indies remains delicately poised after the tourists end day two at Lord's on 93-3, a lead of 22 runs.
READ MORE: Anderson checks West Indies recovery
WATCH MORE: Anderson reaches 500 Test wickets
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired