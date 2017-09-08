England v West Indies: James Anderson checks West Indies recovery

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-Sized TMS: Honours even after intriguing second day

Third Investec Test, Lord's, day two West Indies 123 & 93-3 England 194: Stokes 60, Roach 5-72 West Indies lead by 22 runs Scorecard

England's deciding Test match against West Indies remains delicately poised after the tourists ended day two at Lord's on 93-3, a lead of 22 runs.

After the morning session was reduced to 4.2 overs by rain, Ben Stokes, dropped on 24, made 60 from 74 balls.

Stuart Broad hammered two sixes in a cameo 38 as England, who were 24-4 on Thursday, reached 194 for a lead of 71.

James Anderson struck in the third over to reach 500 Test wickets, and dismissed Kieran Powell (45) late on.

Anderson, in his 129th Test, is the first England bowler - and only the third seamer - to have reached 500. Just five men, all of whom have retired, have taken more in 140 years of Test cricket.

The composed Shai Hope, who now has 329 runs in the series, finished the day on 35 as West Indies target their first Test series win in England since 1988, when their bowling attack featured Malcolm Marshall and Curtly Ambrose.

England profit from fielding blemishes

West Indies took the wicket of Dawid Malan in the short period of play possible during the morning, the left-hander caught behind off the persevering Kemar Roach for 20.

But, after the long rain delay, the tourists gave Stokes a reprieve when Kyle Hope could not hang on to a sharp edge diving to his left at second slip, with the score 65-5.

It would have been a straightforward catch to third slip, but the Windies had only two stationed there for the England all-rounder.

Stokes, who produced his Test best bowling figures of 6-22 on day one, gave further evidence of his maturity as a batsman to reach his 12th Test fifty, a perfect blend of attack and defence including 10 fours and 10 singles.

He was bowled through the gate by a Shannon Gabriel no-ball - one of six the burly paceman sent down. Gabriel managed to atone two deliveries later with an almost identical, but legal, delivery.

Toby Roland-Jones was later spilled by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich on 11 and, though he only added two more, the fielding side looked deflated.

Their mood was not improved by the defiance of Broad, who adopted a cavalier attitude with some remarkable, unorthodox shots to help add 60 for the final two wickets.

Imperious Anderson reaches milestone

With England all out, the stage was set for Anderson.

The conditions were not as favourable as in the murky evening of the first day, but the 35-year-old Lancastrian produced a classic inswinger in the third over to rattle back Kraigg Brathwaite's middle pole.

Powell was missed early in his innings by Stokes off Broad, but the latter soon dismissed Kyle Hope, who has made only four runs in his past four Test innings.

Hope unsuccessfully reviewed the decision - his day summed up by the replay showing it had ticked all three boxes in the appeal process.

Clouds increased under the floodlights but Stokes was initially unable to find the same elaborate swing that had bamboozled the tourists 24 hours earlier.

And with Powell and Headingley double centurion Shai Hope looking comfortable, the Windies calmly erased England's advantage.

But Anderson struck again in dramatic evening light with a delivery that swung in to left-hander Powell to pitch on middle stump and seam away to clip the off bail.

With a rainbow visible in charcoal-coloured clouds over the Mound Stand, Stokes jagged one in sharply to the pads of key man Hope, and England gambled unsuccessfully on a review.

They used up their final review to question an lbw appeal against Roston Chase from Anderson, who was warned twice for running on the wicket and now risks being barred from bowling for the rest of the Test.