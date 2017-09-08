Graham Ford: South African named as new Ireland coach

Graham Ford brings 25 years coaching experience to his new role with Ireland

Ireland have announced former South Africa and Sri Lanka coach Graham Ford as the replacement for John Bracewell.

The 56-year-old South African, who also enjoyed successful spells with Natal/Dolphins, Surrey and Kent, has signed a three-year deal.

"I am really excited to be a part of this new era in Irish cricket," said Ford, who will take over when Bracewell's contract ends in December.

"With my knowledge and experience I believe I can make a difference."

He added: "I have always enjoyed working with decent people and, in their attitude, character and camaraderie, the Irish cricketers have always come across as such.

"All my efforts will be dedicated to assisting the players to improve and achieve their full potential while playing an enjoyable brand of cricket."

Bracewell will step down from the role after two and a half years in the job.

Faltering form

The former New Zealand coach was appointed in April 2015 but his side have struggled in recent times.

Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom welcomed the appointment of Ford, who comes with an impressive reputation and track record at international level.

"We are delighted to have a person of Graham's calibre as Ireland's next head coach and we are all looking forward to working with him," said Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom.

"Graham has a strong reputation for man-management, of improving individual and team performances at all levels, and has shown how to build winning teams in all three formats

"He is well respected throughout the cricketing world, and we believe his coaching CV sends out a strong signal of our intention to try and hit the ground running as quickly as possible as a competitive force among the Full Member nations."