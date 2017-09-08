BBC Sport - England's Ben Stokes on special feeling after taking Test-best figures at Lord's

Stokes reflects on special feeling after taking 6-22

England's Ben Stokes took a Test-best 6-22 in a superb 14.3-over spell of swing bowling against West Indies on the first day of the deciding Test at Lord's.

WATCH MORE: Pint-sized TMS: Stokes stars but England falter

READ MORE:England v West Indies: Ben Stokes 'a freak cricketer' - Michael Vaughan

Top videos

Video

Stokes reflects on special feeling after taking 6-22

Video

Roach removes Malan as England struggle

Video

Hunt makes sensational NFL debut for Chiefs

Video

'How I climbed the world's hardest cliff'

  • From the section News
Video

Stokes takes career-best six at Lord's

Video

How Vardy is helping others to 'do a Vardy'

Video

Hope shines through at Homeless World Cup

  • From the section Wales
Video

Pint-sized TMS: Stokes stars but England falter

Video

NFL players play 'proper football'

Audio

From Old Trafford to new beginnings

Video

Get your celebrations ready for the new NFL season!

Video

Anderson edges closer to 500 Test wickets

Video

Dier or Dele on the basketball court - who wins?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired