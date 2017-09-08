BBC Sport - England's Ben Stokes on special feeling after taking Test-best figures at Lord's
Stokes reflects on special feeling after taking 6-22
- From the section Cricket
England's Ben Stokes took a Test-best 6-22 in a superb 14.3-over spell of swing bowling against West Indies on the first day of the deciding Test at Lord's.
