BBC Sport - England v West Indies: James Anderson bowls Kraigg Brathwaite to take 500th Test wicket
Watch Anderson take 500th Test wicket
- From the section Cricket
James Anderson bowls West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite to become the first England bowler - and the sixth in history - to take 500 Test wickets.
READ MORE: England's Anderson takes 500th Test wicket
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired