BBC Sport - England v West Indies: James Anderson bowls Kraigg Brathwaite to take 500th Test wicket

Watch Anderson take 500th Test wicket

James Anderson bowls West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite to become the first England bowler - and the sixth in history - to take 500 Test wickets.

READ MORE: England's Anderson takes 500th Test wicket

Available to UK users only.

