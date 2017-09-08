BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Ben Stokes' fine 60 ended by Shannon Gabriel

Ben Stokes' fine 60 is ended after he is bowled by Shannon Gabriel as England edge into a first-innings lead in the decisive third Test at Lord's.

