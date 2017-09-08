BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Ben Stokes' fine 60 ended by Shannon Gabriel
Stokes' fine 60 ended by Gabriel
Cricket
Ben Stokes' fine 60 is ended after he is bowled by Shannon Gabriel as England edge into a first-innings lead in the decisive third Test at Lord's.
